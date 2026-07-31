DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India calls for global scrutiny over Pakistan's 'ruthless' crackdown in PoK

India calls for global scrutiny over Pakistan's 'ruthless' crackdown in PoK

Around 40 people were reportedly killed in the crackdown by the security forces in PoJK since July 27

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People chant slogans in support of peaceful protesters in Pakistani Kashmir, during a demonstration in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 29. Reuters
Advertisement

India on Friday called upon the international community to scrutinise Islamabad's "ruthless" use of force against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and hold it accountable for the "atrocities".

Advertisement

Around 40 people were reportedly killed in the crackdown by the security forces in PoJK since July 27 amid local-body elections in the region.

Advertisement

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment continued to "unleash ruthless force" against peaceful civilians in PoJK.

Advertisement

The PoJK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been leading the protests.

Advertisement

"This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 civilians and serious injuries to many," Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoJK was laid bare when the defence minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies.

"Adding to this, the Special Assistant to the prime minister on political affairs, openly admitted that the very 'mujahideen' that Pakistani establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponising themselves against the state," he added.

Jaiswal said the "so-called" elections stand as a "humiliating rejection" of the Pakistani establishment.

"Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organisations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings," he said.

"We urge that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities," he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts