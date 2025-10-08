India can craft global story of speciality coffee: Rahul Gandhi posts video of Colombian shop

Having experienced how Colombian coffee is brewed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India holds the same promise as it has the potential to craft a global story of speciality coffee that is uniquely its own.

Gandhi made the remarks in a post on his YouTube channel on which he shared a video of his visit to a Pergamino coffee shop in Medellín, Colombia, during his recent visit to the South American country.

"At Pergamino, Pedro revealed how every cup of coffee is a dialogue between science and creativity, a delicate balance shaped by commitment and care. Across Colombia, half a million families cultivate coffee not just as a crop but as a way of life — their craftsmanship woven into the nation's identity," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"India holds the same promise, from the hills of Wayanad and Coorg to Araku and the Nilgiris. With our rich soils and passionate farmers, we have the potential to craft a global story of speciality coffee that's uniquely our own," Gandhi said.

In the video, Gandhi is seen experiencing how Colombian coffee is brewed at the Pergamino coffee shop.

"I am realising today that it is a lot more complex than I thought," says Gandhi, as he is given a demonstration of how the coffee is brewed.

Gandhi, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, visited Colombia on the first leg of his visit.