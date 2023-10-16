India can help nations draft Bills, says Om Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the P20 countries agreed to form a group to enhance domain knowledge for legislative drafting.

He said India could help countries with drafting Bills before these could be tabled in their respective Parliaments, Birla added while addressing a press conference here.

Birla said the P20 summit was the most successful P20 meet in terms of participation. He said apart from the G20 countries, 10 other countries were invited to the summit. All but one country participated in the conference.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said 37 Speakers/chairpersons and Deputy Speakers/deputy chairpersons from 29 countries participated in the summit. Expressing satisfaction, Birla said the P20 conference had the highest participation ever.

