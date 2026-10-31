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Home / India / India, Canada seek to seal trade deal by year-end

India, Canada seek to seal trade deal by year-end

The proposed pact figured in a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on October 30

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Image credit/X@DrSJaishankar
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India and Canada are working to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the end of this year, seeking to translate the recent thaw in bilateral ties into a major trade deal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Canada in December.

The proposed pact figured in a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on October 30.

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Anand welcomed the progress made in negotiations and the two ministers discussed advancing priorities under the joint roadmap.

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The agreement is aimed at expanding trade and investment between the two countries. Canada has set a target of doubling bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Two-way merchandise trade stood at $13.6 billion in 2025, while trade in goods and services totalled $30.4 billion, according to Canadian government figures.

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The negotiations have a chequered history. India and Canada first began talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2015, holding several rounds before the process lost momentum.

Negotiations were revived in March 2022, initially with a proposed interim trade agreement, but were put on hold in September 2023 amid a sharp deterioration in diplomatic ties following the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The two countries agreed to formally launch negotiations for a fresh CEPA in November 2025, during a meeting between Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The latest round of negotiations, the fifth, was held in Ottawa from October 5 to 9.

The proposed agreement covers a wide range of areas, including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, intellectual property, sanitary and phytosanitary measures and technical barriers to trade.

The ministers welcomed the momentum in the renewed India-Canada Strategic Partnership, including Anand’s visit to India on October 13-14 and other high-level engagements over the past year.

They agreed that Modi’s December visit to Canada would be another building block in the expanding relationship and decided to remain in close contact ahead of it.

The trade negotiations are among the key economic priorities in the wider effort by New Delhi and Ottawa to rebuild relations after the diplomatic tensions of 2023.

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