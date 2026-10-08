India, Canada step up cooperation against terrorism & drug trafficking

The decision was taken during the India-Canada Security Dialogue between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Canadian Prime Minister’s Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Adviser David Morrison in New Delhi.

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The two sides agreed to strengthen existing security and law-enforcement mechanisms and create new channels, where required, for faster communication and timely sharing of information on matters of mutual concern.

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The discussions assume significance against the backdrop of India and Canada seeking to rebuild security cooperation after years of strained ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides reviewed progress under the Security Work Plan concluded in February and agreed to identify further areas for practical cooperation.

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This includes exploring structured dialogues on cyber security and economic security, according to a statement issued after the talks.

Morrison is in India from October 5 to 7 at Doval’s invitation. The latest meeting was the third NSA-level security dialogue since September 2025, following talks in New Delhi last year and Ottawa in February.

India and Canada also discussed the potential for a substantive bilateral defence relationship and welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two sides said their bilateral engagement over the past year had been “sustained and constructive”, guided by mutual trust, respect for each other’s concerns and sensitivities and a shared commitment to strengthening relations. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.