India-Canada ties moving towards positivity again: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the process of rebuilding ties between India and Canada is moving in a positive direction, following a year of strained relations over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

The MEA’s comments come just days after India urged Canada to ensure the protection of religious freedoms, following tensions during a Rath Yatra procession in Toronto on July 11. Unidentified individuals reportedly hurled eggs at devotees, sparking outrage and allegations of racism and xenophobia.

During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question on bilateral relations, said: “We had a meeting at the Prime Ministerial level in Kananaskis, where both leaders affirmed the importance of India-Canada ties. Both sides are now working to rebuild this relationship.”

He added, “We are also working towards the appointment of High Commissioners in both capitals. The movement in India-Canada ties is positive.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta last month. Modi had attended the summit on Carney’s invitation, his first visit to Canada since diplomatic tensions erupted last year.

Carney’s outreach is seen as a signal of the new Canadian government’s intent to reset relations with New Delhi.

Ties had plunged to an all-time low in 2023 after the killing of Nijjar, with then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging the involvement of Indian agents. New Delhi strongly denied the charges and accused the Trudeau government of harbouring pro-Khalistan elements on Canadian soil.

In October 2023, India recalled its High Commissioner and five other diplomats, while expelling an equal number of Canadian representatives.