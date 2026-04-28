India, China discuss global climate agenda; reaffirm engagement under UNFCCC

India and China, on Tuesday, exchanged views on the evolving global climate agenda, with New Delhi reiterating its commitment to constructive engagement under multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

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Secretary (West) Sibi George met China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin to review key issues shaping international climate negotiations and cooperation.

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The interaction came amid renewed global focus on climate financing, technology transfer and equitable pathways for energy transition.

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Officials said India mentioned that it has remained “fully engaged” and continued to play a “constructive and proactive role” in advancing global climate action.

The meeting assumed a significance as major economies prepare for the next round of climate negotiations, where contentious issues such as climate finance, loss and damage and carbon mitigation targets are expected to dominate.

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India has consistently emphasised the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, arguing that developed countries must take the lead in emissions reduction and support developing nations.

Engagement between India and China, both key players in global climate diplomacy, has been crucial in shaping consensus within the developing world.

Analysts have noted that coordination between the two countries has often influenced broader negotiations under the UN climate regime.