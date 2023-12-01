India, China hold border talks after six months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

India and China held a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs on Thursday after a hiatus of six months.

A MEA press release said they had “open, constructive and in-depth discussion” on proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

In their review of the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector (Ladakh), they agreed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility along the border areas, ensure a stable situation on the ground and avoid any untoward incident, added the MEA statement.

The two sides agreed to continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and hold the next round of the Senior Commanders’ Meeting at the earliest in order “to achieve the above objective,” it said.

