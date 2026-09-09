India, China hold second LAC flag meet in two days

Senior military commanders from India and China held two flag meetings in as many days along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto boundary between the two countries, in Arunachal Pradesh.

The first meeting was held on Sunday between Corps Commander-level officers at the border personnel meeting point at Wacha, north of Kibithoo in Anjaw district.

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The second meeting took place on Monday at Damai on the Chinese side of the LAC, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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As per protocol, the MEA and its Chinese counterparts describe the interaction as a “senior highest military commander-level” flag meeting. The term “flag meeting” is used when commanders discuss operational issues on maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas. India was represented by Army’s 3 Corps Commander Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The 3 Corps is deployed along a major portion of the 1,140-km-long LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the meetings were held within a month of a misunderstanding between the Indian and Chinese militaries near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subhansiri district. The Army had adopted a firm stance in dealing with the position taken by the Chinese troops in the area where the issue had arisen, the sources said. India and China have different perceptions of the LAC in their territories, which at times leads to issues on the ground.

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Jaiswal said the meetings were held pursuant to the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of India and China in August 2025 and August 2026, as well as subsequent discussions at the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August this year, respectively.

The Special Representatives of India and China--National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi--met in Beijing on August 25 and agreed to “continue seeking a political settlement of the boundary issue to address long-term interests of both sides”.

The meetings between the military commanders took place just days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to India for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled for September 12 and 13.