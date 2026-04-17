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Home / India / India, China hold talks on Shanghai Cooperation, signal push for coordinated engagement

India, China hold talks on Shanghai Cooperation, signal push for coordinated engagement

Two-day consultations, held from April 16 to 17, brought together India’s SCO National Coordinator Alok A. Dimri and China’s National Coordinator Yan Wenbin, who led their respective delegations

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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India and China held their first bilateral consultations focused exclusively on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi, underscoring a shared intent to deepen engagement within the regional grouping despite broader complexities in ties, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

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The two-day consultations, held from April 16 to 17, brought together India’s SCO National Coordinator Alok A. Dimri and China’s National Coordinator Yan Wenbin, who led their respective delegations.

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According to official details, the discussions focused on the implementation of decisions taken by SCO leaders and the future trajectory of the organisation, which has emerged as a key platform for regional security, economic cooperation and connectivity across Eurasia.

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“Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate cooperation and consultations in SCO matters,” the MEA said, indicating convergence on the need for sustained coordination within the bloc.

In a parallel engagement, the two delegations jointly called on Secretary (West) Sibi George to review ongoing cooperation under the SCO framework. The interaction covered a broad spectrum of areas, including security collaboration, trade linkages, connectivity initiatives and people-to-people exchanges—pillars central to the organisation’s evolving agenda.

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The consultations assume significance as they come at a time when India and China are navigating a complex bilateral relationship, even as both remain key stakeholders in multilateral platforms such as the SCO. The decision to institutionalise dialogue on SCO-specific issues suggests a pragmatic approach aimed at leveraging common ground in regional forums.

Both sides agreed to continue such consultations in the future, signalling that the mechanism could evolve into a regular channel for aligning positions and advancing shared priorities within the SCO framework.

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