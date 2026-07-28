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Home / India / India, China reaffirm importance of maintaining peace along border during Foreign Secretary’s Beijing visit

India, China reaffirm importance of maintaining peace along border during Foreign Secretary’s Beijing visit

The Ministry of External Affairs says Vikram Misri held wide-ranging discussions with senior Chinese leaders on the full spectrum of India-China relations

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with China's Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, in Beijing, China, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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India and China have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded a two-day visit to Beijing aimed at carrying forward efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

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The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Misri held wide-ranging discussions with senior Chinese leaders on the full spectrum of India-China relations, including trade, cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and political engagement.

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During his meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, the two sides "reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations" and discussed ways to advance the understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that India and China should be partners contributing to each other's development.

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"Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

The visit came amid a gradual improvement in bilateral ties following the understanding reached last year to ease the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh, with both countries seeking to normalise diplomatic engagement while maintaining dialogue on outstanding boundary issues.

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Misri began his engagements in Beijing on July 27 with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, during which the two sides discussed implementing the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries. They also explored ways to strengthen political exchanges, as well as interactions among academics, think-tanks and people from both countries.

The Foreign Secretary also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and discussed expanding political and people-to-people exchanges.

On the final day of his visit, Misri held talks with Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China. He was briefed on the institution's academic programmes and historical role, while the two sides discussed opportunities for future cooperation and institutional exchanges.

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