Home / India / India-China relations entering phase of recovery: Envoy Xu

India-China relations entering phase of recovery: Envoy Xu

Xu was speaking at an event at the Chinese embassy to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Xu Feihong, chinese ambassador
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong today said the two countries should see each other’s development as an opportunity and not a threat. He stressed the need for a “reboot of the China-India ties”.

He said the India-China relations were entering the “phase of recovery” and the relationship between the two nations was “one of the most important” bilateral engagements globally.

Citing agreements reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Kazan, Russia, last year, Xu said, “We should make efforts to translate the important consensuses reached by our leaders into common understandings…China and India should see each other…as a cooperation partner rather than a competitor”.

Xu was speaking at an event at the Chinese embassy to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

“A sound and stable China-India relationship meets the expectations of the two peoples and the international community,” Xu said.

Xu mentioned the special representatives’ meeting on the China-India boundary issue saying they had reached a series of common understandings.

“This creates an important opportunity for a reboot of the China-India relations and provides a broader platform for exchanges and cooperation,” the ambassador said.

The two countries needed to mutually respect each other’s core interests, view each other’s development as an opportunity, encourage exchanges and visits in various fields and at different levels, enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, and work together to achieve common development and rejuvenation, he said.

India and China have initiated high-level meetings to normalise their strained ties and build trust, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaging with their Chinese counterparts.

