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Home / India / India, China resume Nathu La border trade after six-year hiatus

India, China resume Nathu La border trade after six-year hiatus

Border trade via Nathu La had first begun on July 6, 2006, however, it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:17 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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After a six-year hiatus, India and China have resumed border trade via the historic Silk Route at Nathu La beginning on Saturday, marking the revival of bilateral relations between both countries.

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Border trade via Nathu La had first begun on July 6, 2006. However, it was suspended during the Covid pandemic.

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In accordance with mutually agreed-upon standard operating procedures (SOPs), trade will continue for six months, from May to November. Both nations will continue to trade the current list of 36 permitted items from Monday through Thursday.

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According to officials, only a small number of passes have been approved thus far, despite the fact that up to 400 dealers may be granted permits during a trading season.

The Nathu La Integrated Check Post's infrastructure, which suffered from degradation during the prolonged shutdown and severe Himalayan winters, has been restored and is now operating.

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For the reopening, security has also been reinforced. To support border trade activities, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will send more troops to Nathu La, including an all-women unit for the first time.

Under the existing terms, about 36 authorised goods such as handicrafts, handloom goods, blankets, agricultural equipment, processed food products, dry vegetables, herbs and spices, ready-made clothing, utensils, and traditional religious items, can be exported from India.

Similarly, imports coming from the Tibetan side entail ready-made clothing, shoes, yak items, butter, borax, goats, quilts, and other authorized goods.

After the 1962 India-China War, the route was closed for 44 years before reopening in July 2006. Many saw the resurrection as a confidence-boosting initiative meant to improve living in border regions and deepen economic relations.

But after the Covid pandemic in 2020, trade and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra across Nathu La were halted.

The reopening raises optimism that cross-border exchanges between the two nations are progressively returning to normal, as it comes just weeks after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La resumed.

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