DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, China, Russia, US and EU driving military spending; it’s stalling development, says UN

India, China, Russia, US and EU driving military spending; it’s stalling development, says UN

It names a handful of countries, including India, for driving the trends on military spending
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The United Nations in a report on Tuesday said a record military spending was not just threatening global peace but was also stalling development.

Advertisement

It named a handful of countries, including India, for driving the trends on military spending. “China, India, Russia, the US and the European Union account for over 70 per cent of military expenditure and two-thirds of global emissions,” the report said.

Titled ‘The security we need: Rebalancing military spending for a sustainable and peaceful future’, the report warns that India, Thailand and Bangladesh could face a refugee influx due to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. The ruling junta’s campaign against internal opposition forces has pushed Myanmar’s military expenditure to $5 billion in 2024, a 66 per cent increase over the previous year and the largest percentage rise worldwide. “The conflict has heightened the risk of violence and refugee flows into Bangladesh, India and Thailand,” it added.

Advertisement

The UN said that globally a decade-long military build-up, and global military spending have hit a record high in 2024, soaring by more than nine per cent from 2023 and signalling a dangerous move away from the principles of the UN Charter.

The report urges UN member states to recalibrate security and development priorities. “The evidence is clear: excessive military spending does not guarantee peace,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said as he launched the report on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Global military spending, which hit $2.7 trillion last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2035 if the current trends persist.

“The massive diversion of resources poses a serious threat to humanity's future by undermining sustainable peace and development.”

The report reveals a stark paradox: as military spending soars to record levels, the world is critically off-track to meet the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—humanity’s blueprint for a more equitable future.

The annual financing gap for the SDGs is already $4 trillion and could widen to $6.4 trillion in the coming years.

Global military spending is not only increasing in absolute terms, but its share of the global economy is rising as well. Since 2022, it has climbed from 2.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of the world's Gross Domestic Product and from 6.6 per cent to 7.1 per cent of government budgets.

The shift is widespread, with more than 100 countries boosting their military spending in 2024 alone.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts