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Home / India / India ‘closely monitoring’ incident involving vessel off Oman coast

India ‘closely monitoring’ incident involving vessel off Oman coast

The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a ‘missile attack’ on the vessel off the coast of Oman

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 07:19 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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24 Indian sailors rescued by helicopter from the burning tanker by Omani authorities. Image credits/X @FapeFop90614
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Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

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In a post on X, the Indian mission said it is in close touch with the local authorities on the issue, without disclosing any details.

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"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

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The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman.

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