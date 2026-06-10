India ‘closely monitoring’ incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Muscat on Wednesday said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman.

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In a post on X, the Indian mission said it is in close touch with the local authorities on the issue, without disclosing any details.

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"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

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The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman.