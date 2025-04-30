DT
Home / India / India closes airspace for Pakistani aircraft after Pahalgam attack

India closes airspace for Pakistani aircraft after Pahalgam attack

Earlier, Pakistan had closed its airspace for the planes operated by Indian airlines
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India on Wednesday closed its airspace for the aeroplanes owned, registered or leased by the airlines based in Pakistan.

This comes after Pakistan closed its airspace for the planes operated by Indian airlines.

The neighbours are at loggerheads since the Pahalgam terror attack.

The move will lead to re-routing of flights from Pakistan to southeast Asian destinations like Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Pakistan had shut its airspace to Indian airlines recently following New Delhi’s strong measures against it after the terror attack.

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked visas of Pakistani citizens besides taking other measures.

