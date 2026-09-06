DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India coal delays, Nepal floods squeeze Bangladesh power supply

India coal delays, Nepal floods squeeze Bangladesh power supply

The Nepal link is small compared with Bangladesh’s overall electricity imports, but its disruption illustrates the complexity of the emerging regional power market

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

Bangladesh is facing a fresh power squeeze from two directions — reduced electricity supplies from India’s Adani Power plant because of coal-transport disruptions and the suspension of Nepal’s electricity exports after devastating floods damaged hydropower projects.

The twin disruptions, though unrelated, highlight Bangladesh’s growing dependence on cross-border electricity and the vulnerabilities of an emerging South Asian power market.

Advertisement

Adani Power said severe railway congestion and multiple loading restrictions had disrupted coal supplies to its 1600-MW Godda plant in Jharkhand, forcing it to moderate generation during daytime hours and prioritise the evening peak.

Advertisement

Bangladesh imported 16,407 GWh of electricity in 2024-25, accounting for 16.21 per cent of its total electricity supply, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) data. India is by far the principal source, with Bangladesh importing power through multiple cross-border links, including the 1,496-MW Adani Power plant in Jharkhand.

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit told Parliament that against the contracted 1600 MW, the country was receiving about 900 MW during the day and 1,100 MW in the evening.

Advertisement

The second disruption came from Nepal, where the August 26 floods in the Bhotekoshi river system damaged the 22.1-MW Chilime and 24-MW Trishuli hydropower projects. Both have stopped generating, effectively bringing Nepal’s electricity exports to Bangladesh to zero.

Nepal exports about 1,000 MW during the wet season, but the flood-related shutdowns have reduced its overall exports to around 650 MW. The supply to Bangladesh, however, is much smaller: under a tripartite arrangement with India, Nepal exports 40 MW to Bangladesh during the monsoon through India’s transmission network.

According to media reports, Nepal Electricity Authority acting managing director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said the authority had asked India to permit electricity from another project to be routed to Bangladesh as an alternative.

The Nepal link is small compared with Bangladesh’s overall electricity imports, but its disruption illustrates the complexity of the emerging regional power market. Electricity generated in Nepal has to travel through India before reaching Bangladesh, making India the physical and regulatory bridge between the two countries.

India, therefore, remains central to an emerging electricity corridor linking Nepal’s hydropower with Bangladesh’s power-hungry economy. Bangladesh’s dependence on imported electricity also means disruptions in generation, fuel supply or transmission beyond its borders can quickly become a domestic power problem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts