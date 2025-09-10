India condemns Israel’s attack on Doha; Modi speaks to Qatar’s Amir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and conveyed India’s deep concern over the Israeli strikes in Doha.

In a post on X, Modi said India “condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar” and stressed that New Delhi supports the resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Israel conducted airstrikes in Doha, marking a dramatic expansion of its military campaign against Hamas beyond the Gaza Strip, where negotiations over a ceasefire remain stalled. Israel stated the operation aimed to eliminate Hamas’ political leadership.

“We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi said.

Qatar sharply condemned the attack, describing it as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in its capital.

“This is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

The strike also triggered a rare rebuke from Washington. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from President Donald Trump, who criticised Israel for bombing “inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the US.”

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar … does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the legitimacy of targeting Hamas, Trump stressed that Doha has been a key partner in efforts to end the Gaza conflict. He said US envoy Witkoff had alerted Qatari officials of the impending attack.