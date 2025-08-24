DT
Home / India / India tests new air defence system off Odisha coast

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:43 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The new Integrated Air Defence Weapon System being tested in Odisha on Sunday.
India, in a step to further bolster its air defence, has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) on Sunday.

The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha and will add new layers to the Indian air defence system that performed creditably during the recent skirmish with Pakistan (May 7-10).  A directed energy weapon is the addition to the system that is otherwise connected seamlessly though a chain of radars and sensors to bring down ariel threats from the enemy.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, India Armed forces and industry for successful development of IADWS. “This unique flight-test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats,” he added.

 

