India confirms 44 citizens serving in Russian Army, demands end to recruitment

India on Friday confirmed that 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian Army, many of them reportedly coerced or misled into signing up for combat roles amid Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

“We have come to know of several Indian nationals who have been recruited into the Russian Army. As per our understanding, there are 44 Indian nationals presently serving there,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said India had “once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities” to secure the early release of those Indians and urged Moscow to immediately end the practice of such recruitment. “We are in touch with the Russian side and with the families of these people, keeping them informed of all developments,” he added.

Reiterating a strong advisory, Jaiswal warned Indian citizens to stay away from dubious agents offering jobs or positions in the Russian military. “We have repeatedly cautioned that such offers are fraught with danger to life. Despite our warnings, some continue to enlist. Obviously, we cannot stop an individual from doing so, but they must be aware of the risks once they sign up for these jobs,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson also noted that Indian law‑enforcement agencies have initiated action against individuals and networks suspected of luring Indians into joining the Russian forces. “Action has been taken in the past and continues to be taken so that people are not tricked into such risky endeavours,” Jaiswal added.

The Tribune has, over the past year, reported extensively on the mounting anguish among families — particularly in Punjab and Haryana — whose sons have been missing for more than 15 months after being allegedly coerced into joining Russia’s war with Ukraine. Many of these young men had travelled to Russia on student or work visas, only to find themselves trapped in military contracts with no means of returning home.

The confirmation by the MEA comes amid growing calls from families for the government to bring back their relatives, some of whom are believed to be fighting on the front lines or held under restricted conditions.