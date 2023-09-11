INDIA coordination panel meet on Sept 13

New Delhi, September 10
The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of INDIA (India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), the top decision-making body of the Opposition bloc, will be held in Delhi on September 13.
Members of the committee include Sharad Pawar (NCP) MK Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), KC Venugopal (INC) among others.
In Wednesday's meeting, the committee is expected to discuss various issues, including seat-sharing and holding common programmes in states.
