DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India could get new PM soon, claims Prithviraj Chavan; says comments linked to Epstein files release

India could get new PM soon, claims Prithviraj Chavan; says comments linked to Epstein files release

The former Union minister says his comments are linked to Dec 19, the date on which the US Congress is expected to release the Epstein files that he claimed could have wider global implications

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 07:19 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaks during a press conference, in Mumbai. PTI file
Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, citing the release of the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files in the United States on December 19, has claimed India could soon have a new Prime Minister.

Advertisement

He also said the country's new PM could be from Maharashtra.

Advertisement

After a recent social media post in which he hinted that a "Marathi manoos" could become India's PM within a month, Chavan, speaking at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad here on Saturday, said several persons had contacted him seeking a clarification on the remark.

Advertisement

"A lot of developments are taking place at the global level. When I made that post, many asked me to explain what I meant. My statement was based on a hypothetical political possibility. If someone from Maharashtra were to become prime minister, the present prime minister would have to step down. I only underlined the possibility of a change," Chavan explained.

The former Union minister said his comments were linked to December 19, the date on which the US Congress is expected to release the Epstein files that he claimed could have wider global implications.

Advertisement

"It has been said that the files contain sting operation-related material involving several big leaders. Some names are already doing the rounds on social media," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said some data in the form of photos has already been released.

"The data contains big world leaders such as presidents, prime ministers. There is a logic that the release of the data might affect our country's politics also and in such a scenario, big developments can take place," Chavan said.

Talking about his "Marathi manoos" becoming PM claim, Chavan said it is just political analysis that if a new prime minister is to be appointed, it will be from within BJP only.

"Given the options in BJP for the new face, I see alternatives from Maharashtra," said Chavan, without elaborating on names he has in mind.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by US Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last month, requires that the Justice Department disclose Epstein-related records to the public by December 19.

Epstein, a millionaire money manager known for socializing with celebrities, politicians, billionaires and the academic elite, killed himself in jail a month after his 2019 arrest in a sex trafficking case.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts