India declines comment on claims of secret meeting between Bangladesh’s Jamaat leaders, intel official

India on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations by a political aide to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman that Indian intelligence agencies were attempting to destabilise the country and had held secret meetings with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Responding to a question about the claims made by Mohammad Rashed Khan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “I really have no comments to offer on the issues that you raised.”

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Khan had alleged that Indian intelligence agencies were trying to destabilise Bangladesh and that secret meetings had taken place with Jamaat leaders, with Jamaat-e-Islami and the Awami League allegedly conspiring to stage a coup in the country.

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The allegations have added to an increasingly bitter political confrontation in Bangladesh, where the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have traded accusations over secret political understandings and attempts to revive the influence of the former ruling Awami League.

Khan has specifically accused Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar and other party leaders of secretly meeting a senior Indian intelligence official in Dhaka. In a Facebook post on October 26, he claimed that the meeting had taken place in the capital's Baridhara area on October 16.

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Jamaat, however, has strongly rejected the allegations, challenging Khan to substantiate his claims. The party has maintained that it conducts its political activities through constitutional means while maintaining diplomatic relations with foreign countries.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a broader political struggle over the Awami League's future. The party, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from political activities and excluded from the February 2026 parliamentary elections following the mass uprising that toppled her government in August 2024. Hasina subsequently fled Bangladesh and has since been residing in India.