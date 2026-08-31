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Home / India / India deepens ties with Vietnam, Laos

India deepens ties with Vietnam, Laos

MoS Margherita visited two countries from August 26 to 29 as part of India’s Act East outreach

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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India has stepped up its engagement with Vietnam and Lao PDR, with Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita holding talks with senior leaders in the two countries and reviewing cooperation across strategic, economic and cultural spheres.Margherita visited Vietnam and Lao PDR from August 26 to 29 as part of India’s Act East outreach and to reinforce its engagement with ASEAN.
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In Hanoi, he paid tribute to Vietnam’s founding leader Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum before holding talks with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Defence, Security and External Affairs.

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The discussions covered the entire range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in diverse areas. The visit also provided an opportunity to take stock of progress following Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam’s State visit to India in May.

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Margherita delivered a keynote address at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and met its president, Le Van Loi. He also visited Phap Van Pagoda, where he planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

He separately engaged Vietnam’s tourism and textile industries, visited apparel major Garco 10 Corporation and met alumni of India’s ICCR and ITEC programmes. Addressing the Indian community, he reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to the welfare of the diaspora and lauded its role in strengthening bilateral ties.

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In Lao PDR, where the visit coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Margherita held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Khamlieng Outhakaysone, and Deputy Foreign Minister Anouparb Vongnorkeo.

The two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. Margherita also addressed a seminar marking “India-Lao PDR at 70” and inaugurated an initiative for preserving the Phlak-Phlam dance and developing Laos’ National Arts College.

In Luang Prabang, he visited the site of India-supported conservation work at Wat Pa Khae Temple and witnessed the exchange of an MoU on restoration of its murals. He also visited Indian-supported Quick Impact Project sites, including the Bodhi Tree at Mount Phou Si and the Ramayana Theatre.

The visit underscored India’s efforts to deepen partnerships with Vietnam and Laos while reaffirming its commitment to ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

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