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Home / India / India dismisses Pannun lawsuit against Doval, Goel as ‘malicious’

India dismisses Pannun lawsuit against Doval, Goel as ‘malicious’

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File photo
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India on Tuesday dismissed as “fabricated and malicious” allegations levelled against NSA Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court.

A court on November 9 allowed Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to serve his civil lawsuit on Doval and Goel through Indian courts in Delhi, after the US State Department submitted that it had served the notice for the two officials at the Indian Embassy in Washington.

In its order, the New York court granted the plaintiff’s motion to serve Doval and Goel through Indian courts on or before November 30. The lawsuit names Doval and Goel among the defendants.

India has designated Pannun as a terrorist and his organisation — the Sikhs for Justice — an unlawful entity.

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Pannun has been associated with the Khalistan movement and has been active in the US and Canada.

He has called for violence against Indian diplomats in Canada and threatened to launch attacks on Indian soil.

Last year in April, the same court had said no complaint was delivered to Doval during his visit to Washington in February 2025, dismissing a claim by Pannun that court documents, including a summons, had been served on the top Indian official.

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Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the lawsuit by Pannun “frivolous”.

The lawsuit filed by Pannun is separate but linked to the findings of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an alleged assassination plot against him in June 2023.

According to the reported details of the order, Pannun has been asked to submit a proposed packet by November 30, containing copies of the summons, a proposed order specifying the method of service, the relevant Indian legal provisions and documents relating to earlier attempts to serve the papers through the Hague Convention.

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