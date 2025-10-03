DT
Home / India Pakistan News / India downed 5 Pakistani jets in May conflict, says IAF chief

India downed 5 Pakistani jets in May conflict, says IAF chief

Says Pakistan's losses included radars, command and control centres, runways and hangars

Reuters
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
India downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during the intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh said on Friday.

Pakistan's losses included radars, command and control centres, runways and hangars, the IAF chief said on Operation Sindoor.

India started Operation Sindoor with a clear objective and terminated it in quick time, the Air Chief Marshal said, adding that the world can learn lesson from India on conflict termination.

“Operation Sindoor was a reflection of the tri-services synergy,” the IAF chief said.

He said, “We have drawn up a roadmap to enhance capabilities of the IAF. Self-reliance in defence sector is important to successfully confront future security challenges. All three services have started working on Sudarshan Chakra air defence system.”

He said the S-400 air defence system has performed well, and there is a requirement of more such systems, adding that the IAF needs to add about 30-40 aircraft to its fleet per year.

The IAF chief said new airbases and other infrastructure were being developed in forward areas of the northern border. With PTI

