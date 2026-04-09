India drops COP 2028 hosting plan; Congress questions Centre’s climate policy

India’s reported decision to step back from hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) in 2028 has drawn a response from the Congress, which has questioned the Centre’s climate policy, global climate leadership, and commitment to emission reduction targets under international agreements.

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Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 1, 2023 in Dubai that India would host the global climate summit in 2028, positioning the country prominently in international climate negotiations during COP28.

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"Unexpectedly last night, it was announced that India will not be hosting the high-profile 2028 Conference," said the Congress Rajya Sabha MP.

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He said it has now been “unexpectedly” indicated that India will not host the high-profile conference, with no official reasons disclosed so far. The lack of clarity has led to questions over a possible shift in India’s climate diplomacy strategy and its approach to future COP summits.

Ramesh linked the earlier announcement to electoral timing, stating that the global event could have been used to maximise international visibility ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election, similar to the hosting of the G20 Summit 2023 before the 2024 general election.

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He said the move raises concerns over India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its stated climate goals, including carbon emission reduction, renewable energy expansion, and net zero targets. The Congress leader said that stepping away from hosting COP 2028 also brings into focus India’s willingness to take on more ambitious climate mitigation responsibilities in the near and medium term.

The development comes at a crucial time when the seventh assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is expected to shape global climate discourse, potentially increasing pressure on major economies like India to strengthen their climate action commitments. Hosting the COP would have placed India at the centre of global climate negotiations, including discussions on climate finance, carbon markets, and adaptation strategies.

Ramesh also referred to a past remark attributed to the Prime Minister on climate change, and that Modi had once told a group of children that “people have changed, climate has not”, and said such views contrast with the urgency highlighted by global scientific assessments.