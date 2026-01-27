India-EU cooperation sends message of multilateralism in a conflict-hit world: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the India-EU FTA would bring a positive change in the lives of the two peoples and send a clear message in support of diplomacy, multilateralism, and peaceful coexistence in a conflict-ridden world.

At a banquet she hosted for Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday, the President said India and the EU shared both global interests and democratic and plural values.

“India and Europe are connected not only by contemporary interests, but also by shared values such as democracy, pluralism, and an open market economy. These principles guide us in a rapidly changing global environment. Over the past two decades, the India-European Union Strategic Partnership has grown remarkably stronger. This reflects our collective aspiration to shape a stable, balanced, and rules-based international order,” Murmu said.

The President said that in these times of uncertainty and conflict, India and the European Union share the responsibility of maintaining global stability.

“Our cooperation sends a clear message in support of diplomacy, multilateralism, and peaceful coexistence,” she said.

The President said economic cooperation is a key pillar of India-European Union relations. “We view trade and investment as instruments of shared prosperity and social progress.

“The impact of technology on society is as profound as its impact on economy. India and the EU can work together to advance responsible innovation. The Security and Defence Partnership concluded during this visit will open new opportunities for our defence industries,” she added.

The President said India is keen to further strengthen cooperation with the EU in the fields of clean energy, climate finance, and sustainable technologies.

​The three leaders expressed confidence that the important agreements concluded during this visit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership. They agreed that India and the EU are emerging as a force for balance, stability, and optimism and together can shape a future that is sustainable, inclusive and humane.