DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India, EU discuss free trade agreement implementation issues

India, EU discuss free trade agreement implementation issues

The issues were discussed during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Brussels last week

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:07 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of the negotiations for the agreement. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

India and the European Union (EU) have discussed implementation issues of the free trade agreement (FTA), which is scheduled for signing in December, an official statement said on Monday.

The issues were discussed during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Brussels last week.

Advertisement

Agrawal met with Ditte Juul Jorgensen from the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security; Koen Doens from the Directorate-General for International Partnerships; and Gerassimos Thomas from the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission.

Advertisement

The meetings, according to the commerce ministry, focused on customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and preparations for the implementation of the India-EU FTA.

"Both sides recognised the importance of efficient, transparent, and digitally enabled customs procedures in supporting businesses, reducing transaction costs, and ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate trade," it said.

Advertisement

The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of the negotiations for the agreement, which will allow duty-free access to Indian labour intensive sectors such as leather, textiles, and gems and jewellery.

The ministry also said that the secretary met stakeholders from the diamond industry, including representatives associated with the Antwerp diamond ecosystem.

The discussions covered the global diamond value chain, certification and traceability requirements, responsible sourcing, and opportunities arising from India's growing diamond market and manufacturing ecosystem.

India and Belgium have identified gems and jewellery as an important area for deeper cooperation, with Antwerp, Mumbai, and Surat recognised as major diamond centres.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts