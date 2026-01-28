DT
Home / India / India-EU FTA, previous trade pacts to open countless opportunities for youths: PM Modi

Modi addresses a gathering at the annual National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:31 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
In this screengrab from a video released on Jan. 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the free trade agreements which India has signed with several countries and the “historic” FTA agreed upon between India and the European Union in Delhi a day ago would open countless opportunities for lakhs of Indian youths.

Addressing a gathering at the annual National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment here, the prime minister also said the entire world was looking at India’s youth with a “lot of trust” and the reason behind that trust was “skill and ‘sanskar’ (culture)”.

“I had addressed from the Red Fort that ‘Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai’ (this is the time, this is the right time). For the country’s youth, it is a time for maximum opportunities,” Modi said.

He asserted that it was the government’s effort to ensure that youths get “more and more benefits” of this time period.

“One example you saw yesterday only. India and the European Union agreed upon a historic free trade agreement. Before this, India has done FTAs with Oman, New Zealand, Britain, the UAE, Australia, and countries like Mauritius. All these agreements are going to open countless opportunities for lakhs of our youths,” the prime minister said.

India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement — billed as the “mother of all deals” — to create a market of two billion people with Prime Minister Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a transformative five-year agenda to largely leverage trade and defence in protecting the rules-based world order.

The two sides also inked two crucial pacts — one on security and defence collaboration and another on mobility of Indian talents to Europe — after Modi hosted EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa for summit talks amid frosty ties with the US.

