India-EU FTA signing expected by year-end: German Ambassador

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be signed by the end of 2026, German Ambassador Dr Jaspar Wieck said, describing the proposed pact as a “game changer” for trade and investment between India and the European bloc.

“At the end of this year we will see, hopefully, the signing of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, a game changer for our trade and investment partnership,” Wieck said at Germany’s National Day reception in New Delhi.

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The ambassador’s remarks assume significance as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, with the proposed trade agreement poised to open a new chapter in economic engagement between New Delhi and Europe.

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Hosted by the German Embassy in Chanakyapuri, the reception was attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with parliamentarians, diplomats, business leaders and representatives of civil society and academia.

Wieck noted that the agreement would require ratification by the European Parliament after signing, underscoring the importance of parliamentary engagement in advancing the India-EU economic partnership.

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The pact follows the conclusion of negotiations at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026, and is seen as a major opportunity to expand trade and investment between India and the 27-member European Union.

Germany, India’s largest trading partner within the EU, has more than 2,000 companies operating in India across sectors, including automotive manufacturing, engineering, chemicals and renewable energy.

Reflecting on the broader bilateral relationship, Wieck said ties established in 1951 had evolved into a “trusted strategic partnership” spanning trade, investment, research, technology, climate action, artificial intelligence, space, migration, mobility, security and defence.

“Germany is proud to stand alongside India as a trusted partner in this journey,” he said.

The ambassador recalled German reunification in 1990, commemorated annually on October 3, before turning to the milestone in bilateral relations. “This year, there is even more to celebrate: 75 years ago Germany and India established diplomatic relations,” he said.