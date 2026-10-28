DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India-EU FTA signing expected by year-end: German Ambassador

India-EU FTA signing expected by year-end: German Ambassador

Describes the proposed pact as a 'game changer' for trade and investment between India, the European bloc

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:32 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Germany, India’s largest trading partner within the EU, has more than 2,000 companies operating in India across various sectors. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be signed by the end of 2026, German Ambassador Dr Jaspar Wieck said, describing the proposed pact as a “game changer” for trade and investment between India and the European bloc.

“At the end of this year we will see, hopefully, the signing of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement, a game changer for our trade and investment partnership,” Wieck said at Germany’s National Day reception in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The ambassador’s remarks assume significance as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, with the proposed trade agreement poised to open a new chapter in economic engagement between New Delhi and Europe.

Advertisement

Hosted by the German Embassy in Chanakyapuri, the reception was attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with parliamentarians, diplomats, business leaders and representatives of civil society and academia.

Wieck noted that the agreement would require ratification by the European Parliament after signing, underscoring the importance of parliamentary engagement in advancing the India-EU economic partnership.

Advertisement

The pact follows the conclusion of negotiations at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026, and is seen as a major opportunity to expand trade and investment between India and the 27-member European Union.

Germany, India’s largest trading partner within the EU, has more than 2,000 companies operating in India across sectors, including automotive manufacturing, engineering, chemicals and renewable energy.

Reflecting on the broader bilateral relationship, Wieck said ties established in 1951 had evolved into a “trusted strategic partnership” spanning trade, investment, research, technology, climate action, artificial intelligence, space, migration, mobility, security and defence.

“Germany is proud to stand alongside India as a trusted partner in this journey,” he said.

The ambassador recalled German reunification in 1990, commemorated annually on October 3, before turning to the milestone in bilateral relations. “This year, there is even more to celebrate: 75 years ago Germany and India established diplomatic relations,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts