India, EU set to announce agreement under ‘mother of all deals’ amid global turbulence   

India and the European Union have successfully concluded negotiations on the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major milestone in one of India’s most consequential economic partnerships. The deal is to be officially announced today, as per Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

The conclusion of talks comes on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, underscoring the political push behind finalising the agreement.

Negotiations for the FTA, which were revived in 2022 after remaining stalled for nearly eight years, have progressed faster than expected amid shifting global trade dynamics and a shared interest in strengthening supply-chain resilience. Once formally ratified, the agreement will cover a combined market of nearly two billion people.

Trade officials said the pact was among India’s most ambitious, spanning goods, services, investment and regulatory cooperation.

Key elements include reduced tariffs on European automobiles, machinery and wines, improved market access for Indian textiles, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and electronics, and provisions to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals.

For India, the European Union is its largest trading partner in goods, while the EU sees India as a rapidly expanding market and a strategic manufacturing partner as companies look to diversify away from concentrated supply chains.

Beyond trade, the agreement is expected to reinforce broader India-EU cooperation in areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, semiconductors and digital technologies, aligning with Europe’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The FTA breakthrough follows a broader uptick in bilateral engagement. Just days ago, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that India and the EU would move forward with a new Security and Defence Partnership, expanding cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity and counter-terrorism.

Officials cautioned that while negotiations have concluded, legal scrubbing and ratification processes will follow before the agreement enters into force.