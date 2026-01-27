DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, EU set to announce agreement under ‘mother of all deals’ amid global turbulence   

India, EU set to announce agreement under ‘mother of all deals’ amid global turbulence   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host European leaders against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Ram Nath Kovind, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other dignitaries during the 'At-Home' reception on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PTI Photo
Advertisement

India and the European Union have successfully concluded negotiations on the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major milestone in one of India’s most consequential economic partnerships. The deal is to be officially announced today, as per Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Advertisement

The conclusion of talks comes on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, underscoring the political push behind finalising the agreement.

Advertisement

Negotiations for the FTA, which were revived in 2022 after remaining stalled for nearly eight years, have progressed faster than expected amid shifting global trade dynamics and a shared interest in strengthening supply-chain resilience. Once formally ratified, the agreement will cover a combined market of nearly two billion people.

Advertisement

Trade officials said the pact was among India’s most ambitious, spanning goods, services, investment and regulatory cooperation.

Key elements include reduced tariffs on European automobiles, machinery and wines, improved market access for Indian textiles, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and electronics, and provisions to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals.

Advertisement

For India, the European Union is its largest trading partner in goods, while the EU sees India as a rapidly expanding market and a strategic manufacturing partner as companies look to diversify away from concentrated supply chains.

Beyond trade, the agreement is expected to reinforce broader India-EU cooperation in areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, semiconductors and digital technologies, aligning with Europe’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The FTA breakthrough follows a broader uptick in bilateral engagement. Just days ago, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that India and the EU would move forward with a new Security and Defence Partnership, expanding cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity and counter-terrorism.

Officials cautioned that while negotiations have concluded, legal scrubbing and ratification processes will follow before the agreement enters into force.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts