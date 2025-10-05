DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, EU to begin 14th round of trade pact talks in Brussels from Monday

India, EU to begin 14th round of trade pact talks in Brussels from Monday

The five-day negotiations aim to iron out differences on the proposed FTA, with both sides targeting a December deadline

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently expressed hope that the two sides will sign the agreement soon. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

Senior officials of India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will commence the next round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement on Monday in Brussels to iron out differences on issues for early conclusion of the negotiations, an official said.

Advertisement

This will be the 14th round of negotiations between the two sides. The five-day talks will begin on October 6, the official said.

Advertisement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently expressed hope that the two sides will sign the agreement soon.

Advertisement

The pact aims at boosting two-way commerce and investments.

Goyal is also likely to meet EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in South Africa later this month to review the progress of talks, as the deadline to conclude the negotiations is December.

Advertisement

Sefcovic and the European Commission’s Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen were here last month to review the progress of talks with Goyal.

Both sides have targeted to conclude negotiations by December.

In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over eight years. It was stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets.

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in other products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime.

Indian goods’ exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including trade in goods, trade in services, investment, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, trade remedies, rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation, competition, trade defence, government procurement, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, geographical indications, and sustainable development.

India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India’s total exports, and the bloc’s exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

In addition, the bilateral trade in services between India and the EU was estimated at USD 51.45 billion in 2023.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts