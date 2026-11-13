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Home / India / India, Europe look to expand defence ties in Indo-Pacific

India, Europe look to expand defence ties in Indo-Pacific

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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India and Europe are looking to expand defence and security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions, European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence Chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Describing the meeting as a “very productive exchange” on the future of European-Indian cooperation, Strack-Zimmermann said the proposed trade agreement was only the starting point for a broader partnership.

“The starting point was the new trade agreement. But our partnership goes further: We discussed how we can work together reliably on defence and security issues as well, in both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions,” she said in a post on X.

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