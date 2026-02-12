India examining US proposal to join Gaza Peace Board: MEA

India is examining the invitation from the US to join President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said here on Thursday.

Advertisement

“We have received an invitation from the US side to join the Board of Peace, and we are currently examining the proposal,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

He underlined that India has consistently supported efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia.

Advertisement

“As you know, India has consistently supported the efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, and dialogue in West Asia. Our Prime Minister has welcomed these initiatives that provide a pathway toward long-term and sustainable peace in the region, including Gaza. As for the invitation from the Board of Peace, we are currently reviewing it,” Jaiswal said.

India was invited by US President Donald Trump to be part of the Board of Peace for Gaza along with other global partners. Washington has projected the proposed body as a new international mechanism to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and potentially respond to other global conflicts.

Advertisement

Originally conceived as an authority to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza’s redevelopment after two years of Israeli military offensive, the board is expected to supervise reconstruction and stabilisation efforts in the conflict-ravaged strip.

The White House has stated that the Board of Peace will play a key role in implementing President Trump’s 20-point plan, including providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources and ensuring accountability as “Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development”.

The plan envisages transforming Gaza into a de-radicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours, alongside redevelopment initiatives for the benefit of its residents.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted in mid-November authorised the board and participating countries to establish an international stabilisation force in Gaza. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since October under a US-backed plan endorsed by Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

President Trump has since indicated that the board — with him as chair — could be expanded to address other global conflict situations beyond Gaza. The board is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Washington on February 19 to discuss Gaza’s reconstruction roadmap.

The proposal has drawn criticism from sections of the international community, with some experts arguing that a US-led body overseeing the affairs of a foreign territory risks resembling a colonial governance structure.

India has traditionally maintained a balanced position on the Israel-Palestine issue, supporting dialogue and a two-state solution. A decision on joining the Board of Peace is expected after further internal consultations.