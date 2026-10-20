India expects zero tolerance for terrorism from partners, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for “zero tolerance” towards terrorism from India’s partners, welcoming the US decision to extradite 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana and highlighting the need for closer India-US cooperation amid a changing world order.

Addressing a reception in Mumbai marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Jaishankar said India is clear about its right to defend itself against terrorism and expected its partners to adopt an equally firm approach.

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“All of Mumbai, and indeed, all of India appreciates your laying a wreath today at the Taj Hotel’s 26/11 memorial,” he told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who visited the memorial earlier in the day.

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“India also welcomes this Administration’s decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was one of the key culprits. We are clear on the right to defend ourselves against terrorism, and expect that our partners show zero tolerance towards terrorism as well,” Jaishankar said.

Six American citizens were among those killed in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he noted.

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Jaishankar also called for expanding India-US cooperation in trade, investment, technology and energy, saying closer engagement was essential as the global order underwent a transition.

“Each one of us will naturally pursue our national interest. In such an era, expanding our convergence is key to deepening our ties,” he said, adding that both countries had a shared stake in strengthening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting the evolution of bilateral ties, Jaishankar cited initiatives such as the Quad, Mission 500, Pax Silica and the FORGE initiative, alongside growing cooperation in energy, defence and civil aviation.

He said the partnership had expanded over the past few decades despite differences in how the two countries approached global challenges. American support for India’s independence movement and subsequent cooperation in infrastructure, education, agriculture and technology had contributed to the relationship, he added.

Jaishankar also highlighted Mumbai’s historic links with the US, describing it as India’s financial capital, a centre for technology and research, and a cosmopolitan gateway to the world.

Congratulating the US on its landmark anniversary, he reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing the strategic partnership and said regular engagement and the identification of shared interests would help chart its future course.

Rubio, in his address at the reception, described India and the US as key partners whose cooperation could help shape the 21st century, particularly in technology and Indo-Pacific security.