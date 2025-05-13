DT
PT
India expels Pak official working at high commission in Delhi

India expels Pak official working at high commission in Delhi

Asks him to leave India within 24 hours  
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 PM May 13, 2025 IST
India on Tuesday declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan high commission in Delhi, persona non grata.

India did so because the official indulged in activities not in keeping with his official status, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

New Delhi asked the expelled Pakistani official to leave India within 24 hours.

India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

