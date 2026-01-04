India expresses concern over situation in Venezuela, urges peaceful resolution

India on Sunday voiced deep concern over recent developments in Venezuela, calling for calm and dialogue to restore peace and stability in the South American nation.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi said it is “closely monitoring the evolving situation” and reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people.

The United States had carried out military strikes in Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, plunging the Latin American nation into political and security turmoil.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the MEA said.

Officials said the Embassy of India in Caracas remains in contact with members of the Indian community in Venezuela and is providing all possible assistance.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in Venezuela following reports of political unrest and growing international concern over the situation.

US President Donald Trump termed the operation as one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American might and competence in American history.

Trump said Maduro was in custody and that American officials would take control of Venezuela.

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said. "We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."

Hours after Maduro's detention, India had issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.

It asked all Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through email (cons.caracas@mea.gov.in) or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also available for WhatsApp calls).

The situation has sparked alarm across Latin America. Colombia has deployed additional troops along its border with Venezuela amid fears of an influx of refugees fleeing violence and instability. Brazil, while calling for calm, condemned the US action as an “unacceptable line” that could further destabilise the region.

Videos from Caracas showed panic and confusion as residents fled from blasts and power outages left parts of the capital in darkness. Several reports said communications networks were down in multiple provinces, with food and fuel shortages worsening by the hour.

The Embassy of India in Caracas is closely monitoring developments and has asked Indians to register their contact details for any assistance.