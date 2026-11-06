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Home / India / India extends $500-million credit to Guyana; 3 pacts inked to boost coop

India extends $500-million credit to Guyana; 3 pacts inked to boost coop

The agreements cover the supply and installation of manufacturing projects for micro and small enterprises, grant assistance for Quick Impact Projects and cooperation in digital public infrastructure

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali in Antigua and Barbuda. PTI
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India has extended a fresh $500 million Line of Credit to Guyana to support its development priorities and infrastructure projects, while the two countries signed three agreements covering small enterprises, development projects and digital payments.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday.

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The agreements cover the supply and installation of manufacturing projects for micro and small enterprises, grant assistance for Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) and cooperation in digital public infrastructure, including the development of a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-like payment system in Guyana.

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The new credit line is expected to strengthen India’s development partnership with the South American country, with New Delhi having already completed several development projects there.

Jaishankar and Ali reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade and investment, energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, digital technology and capacity building.

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The latest initiatives underline India’s growing development engagement with Guyana, an energy-rich country whose expanding economic opportunities have opened new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

India and Guyana share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties and are partners in the Commonwealth and the Global South. Both countries have sought to deepen their multifaceted engagement, with development cooperation emerging as a key pillar of the relationship.

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