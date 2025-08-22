India extends privileges, immunities to International Big Cat Alliance

India has extended privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and its officials under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Friday.

The Union Minister wrote on X, “Glad to share that the Government of India has issued the Gazette Notification extending privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance, its representatives, and officials under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947.”

Headquartered in India, the IBCA aims to conserve big cats like cheetahs, leopards and tigers in all the member nations. The alliance was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav said, “The significant step reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening international cooperation for big cat conservation. The conservation of big cats is also instrumental in preserving and protecting their ecosystems and hence the well-being of our Planet.”

Thanking the Government of India, the IBCA noted in a post on X, “By according these privileges and immunities, the Government of India has further empowered IBCA to function effectively as a global platform dedicated to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building for the conservation of big cats worldwide.”