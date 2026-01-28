DT
India eyes global aviation export role as Wings India 2026 takes off in Hyderabad

India eyes global aviation export role as Wings India 2026 takes off in Hyderabad

The January 28 to 31 summit will see its first two days to industry and ministerial deliberations, with the final two open to the public

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
CEO of Air India Campbell Wilson with officials and crew members ahead of Wings India 2026 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said Wings India 2026 underlines India’s commitment to building a strong aviation manufacturing base, with plans to scale up capacity over the next decade to meet global demand.

Inaugurating the four-day aviation summit at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, the Minister described Wings India as one of Asia’s largest and most influential civil aviation gatherings, reflecting India’s growing confidence as both a major aviation market and an emerging manufacturing hub.

Hosted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with support of the Telangana government, the biennial summit aims to showcase India’s expanding capabilities across the aviation value chain.

Naidu said the government’s priority over the next 10 years would be to strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem to cater to the surge in aircraft demand. He expressed confidence that India could evolve into a global exporter of civil aviation products within the next 10 to 12 years, moving beyond its traditional role as a high-growth consumer market.

A key highlight of the inaugural day was the aircraft display, which included Air India’s first line-fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, registered as VT-AWA, marking the first delivery of the aircraft to the airline.

The Minister said delays in aircraft deliveries remain one of the biggest bottlenecks for the aviation sector and expressed hope that improved supply flows would give the industry a decisive push this year.

After the inauguration, Naidu toured the static displays, visiting Air India Express’s Boeing 737-8 and the Ilyushin IL-114-300 presented by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation. The IL-114-300 is being exhibited outside Russia for the first time.

Addressing the media, the Minister said India was keen to deepen aviation ties with countries and organisations worldwide, particularly across the Global South, where India has increasingly assumed a leadership role.

He added that India’s political stability and policy clarity were strengthening global confidence in long-term partnerships.

Wings India 2026 has drawn delegations from over 20 countries and around 3,000 participants, including global CEOs, policymakers and industry leaders. The event features exhibitions of aircraft components, avionics and emerging technologies, alongside discussions on sustainability, carbon reduction and the rollout of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in India.

Scheduled from January 28 to 31, the summit will see its first two days to industry and ministerial deliberations, with the final two days open to the public, underlining India’s ambition to place aviation firmly at the centre of its growth story.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

