India eyes Japanese tech for jet, tank engine co-production

India is exploring Japanese technology for co-producing next-generation engines for its fighter jets and tanks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh indicated during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani here on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence said Singh outlined India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and its potential to collaborate with Japan in areas such as aero-engines and tank engines. Japanese expertise in these domains spans nearly a century, with a track record of producing engines for major global players.

Singh also highlighted India’s growing strength in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, noting that Indian shipyards currently hold contracts for servicing US warships.

The two sides agreed to deepen industry cooperation, particularly in advanced fields like automation and artificial intelligence, and to expand collaboration in emerging domains such as cyber and space.

Reviewing the defence and security aspects of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to regional peace.

They also agreed to add new dimensions to the already strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, Nakatani laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and was accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.