India fast emerging as global player in defence sector, capabilities of its security forces constantly rising: PM Modi

PTI

Lepcha (HP), November 12

India is fast emerging as a “big global player” in the defence sector and the capabilities of its security forces are constantly rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing soldiers here after celebrating Diwali with security personnel stationed near the border, Modi said the circumstances of the world are such that the expectations from India are constantly rising.

“At such an important time, it is necessary that India's borders are protected and there is an environment of peace in the country and you have a big role in this,” Modi, dressed in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fatigues, said.

“India is protected till the time my bravehearts are standing on the borders like the Himalayas,” the prime minister said.

“After Independence, these bravehearts (Army personnel) fought so many wars and won the country's heart... Our jawans have snatched victory in the face of challenges,” he said.

“It is said that 'parv' is where the 'parivaar' is. On festivals, being away from the family and deployed on the borders exemplifies the commitment to duty… The country is indebted to you,” Modi told the soldiers.

“Therefore, on Diwali, one 'diya' is for your safety, and in every prayer, people wish for your safety,” the prime minister said.

“Since 30-35 years, there has been no Diwali that I have not celebrated with you. When I was neither the PM nor the CM, I celebrated Diwali amongst you in border areas,” Modi said.

India's soldiers have always walked ahead, risking their lives and have always proven that they are the “strongest wall” at the borders, he added.

“For me, a place where our security forces are deployed is no less than a temple,” Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed the role played by the armed forces in evacuations in earthquake-hit areas and during other calamities.

“When we had to pull out people from Sudan, India's bravehearts completed the mission with courage… When there was an earthquake in Turkiye, they risked lives to save people,” Modi said.

Wherever Indians are in danger, security forces are always committed to ensuring their safety, he asserted. “We are proud of our forces and soldiers,” Modi added.

#Diwali #Earthquake #Narendra Modi