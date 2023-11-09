 India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha gets another consular access to detained Indians

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 9

An appeal has been filed against the death sentence handed down to eight former Indian Navy personnel by a Qatari court last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detained Indians on Tuesday and that New Delhi will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

“An appeal has already been filed in the case,” Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said it is attaching “high importance” to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former Navy officers had “unblemished stints” of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

#Indian Navy #Qatar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

2
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

3
Diaspora

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

4
Trending

Guess who wants to be Mohammed Shami's second wife, but this actress-politician has a condition, 'Tum apna….'

5
Trending

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture surfaces online; govt steps in with strict advisory to social media platforms

6
India

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

7
Diaspora

10 Indian-Americans win state and local elections in US

8
Trending

'The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball...'; Mohammed Shami lambasts Pakistan ex-player over 'ball-changing' claims

9
Haryana

In Haryana recruitment scam, ED finds 28 OMR sheets tampered with

10
Trending

31-year-old ex-teacher arrested in US for having sex with student 20 times when he was 14

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report amounts to 'serious breach of privilege'

Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

InterGlobe-Archer plan to pursue a variety of other use case...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

Tarn Taran: 3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

Rs 93K relief for Mohali woman who couldn't board flight

Chandigarh MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana’s Gurugram

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana's Gurugram

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Gujarat High Court rejects Kejriwal's review plea against order setting aside CIC directive to give information about PM Modi's degree

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest