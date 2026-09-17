India flags bilateral fallout, vows to protect trade interests as US passes Russia, Iran sanction bill

Hours after the US Congress passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, India on Thursday said it had in recent months flagged the potential implications for bilateral ties to the United States and added that it would take all necessary steps to safeguard its trade and economic interests.

“This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors,” the Government said, adding that India had “very clearly articulated” the potential implications not only for the bilateral relationship but also for the international energy market.

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The sharp reaction came as the US Congress passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 empowering President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, potentially putting Indian exports under renewed pressure.

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The Ministry of External Affairs said it is monitoring further developments but made clear that India’s energy policy would continue to be guided by the need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people.

“India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics,” the Government said.

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The legislation, passed by the US House of Representatives by 262-159 after clearing the Senate by 86-11 last month, now goes to Trump.

It gives the US President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that meet specified conditions relating to purchases of Russian crude oil and natural gas. India and China are among the major buyers potentially exposed to the provision.

India also made clear that it would take steps to protect its economic interests from the impact of the developments.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the Government said.

It added that the government would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of the developments.

The legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war and includes measures targeting Russian officials, financial institutions, the energy sector and vessels linked to the movement of Russian oil. It also expands sanctions relating to Iran.

For India, the most consequential provision is the authority to impose tariffs on major purchasers of Russian energy.

The legislation does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods; rather, it gives the Trump administration the authority to impose such duties if the specified conditions are met.

The development comes at a sensitive juncture in India-US ties, with Washington having previously used tariffs to pressure New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil.

India’s latest response puts energy security at the centre of its position while signalling that it is prepared to protect its wider trade and economic interests as Washington moves towards implementing the new sanctions framework.

The Government said it would continue to monitor further developments on the legislation.