INDIA floor leaders to meet on September 5 for Parliament session strategy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties will meet at Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the special session of Parliament (from September 18 to 22).

This will be preceded by a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group at the residence of Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 5 pm. INDIA leaders will meet at Kharge’s residence at 7.30 pm.

The floor leaders’ meeting comes three days after the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Opposition parties are of the view the Modi government’s move to slash Rs 200 on LPG cylinders, convening a special session of Parliament and proposing simultaneous polls are aimed at distracting attention from the latest media reports about alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group and also the activities by the bloc. The Congress will press for reviving its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani affairs, which had divided the Opposition before the formation of INDIA. The NCP did not join the Opposition in filing a complaint against the Adani Group with the Enforcement Directorate.

The parties are also unhappy at the government not providing the agenda for the special session. They are likely to oppose the decision of not having question hour, zero hour and private members’ business during the five-day session. “Modi never wants to answer questions. Now in the special session also, no question hour. Parliament can’t be cheerleaders only,” stated Congress’ Manickam Tagore.

