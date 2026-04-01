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Home / India / India, Germany to deepen ties in defence, green energy

India, Germany to deepen ties in defence, green energy

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:37 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Berlin for the India-Germany Foreign Office consultations
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India and Germany reviewed their expanding strategic partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including defence, emerging technologies and green energy, during high-level Foreign Office Consultations held in Berlin, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Wednesday.

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The talks were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and German State Secretary Géza Andreas von Geyr, and came in a milestone year marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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During the visit, Misri also called on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, signalling sustained political momentum in bilateral engagement following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India earlier this year.

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The two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, spanning trade and investment, defence and security, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to diversify collaboration in contemporary domains such as critical and emerging technologies, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen and industrial partnerships.

In a symbolic gesture, the co-chairs also launched a commemorative logo marking 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic relations, building on the 25-year milestone of their Strategic Partnership celebrated in 2025.

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The consultations also saw an exchange of views on pressing regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in West Asia and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring converging strategic concerns.

Misri, during his visit, engaged with foreign policy experts, parliamentarians and senior officials at the Körber Foundation, reflecting a broader outreach to German strategic and policy circles.

Officials said the discussions were held in a “cordial and friendly atmosphere” and helped advance preparations for the next India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations scheduled later this year, where both sides are expected to firm up outcomes across priority sectors.

With Berlin and New Delhi seeking to align more closely on technology, sustainability and security, the latest round of talks signals a steady broadening of one of India’s most significant partnerships in Europe.

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