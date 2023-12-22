India gets consular access to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case accused Nikhil Gupta

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

India received consular access on three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who has been imprisoned in Prague for the past six months awaiting extradition to the US for trial in an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

“An Indian national is currently in the custody of the Czech authorities... we have received consular access at least on three occasions. We are extending necessary consular assistance as per requirement,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He also said India was taking the allegations seriously on the basis of “inputs” from US agencies.

