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Home / India / India, Ghana to deepen ties in pharma & mining

India, Ghana to deepen ties in pharma & mining

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:51 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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India and Ghana are looking to expand their bilateral cooperation into pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mining, defence, railways and digital technology, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after talks with his Ghanaian counterpart Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Accra.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Ghana, said the two sides were seeking to build on the “comprehensive partnership” established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the African country last year and take the relationship to the next level. The two countries on Wednesday signed agreements on agricultural research and training and biodiversity, while identifying several other areas for expanded cooperation.

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“Now that we have established a comprehensive partnership, we need to live up to that. We need to find new areas of cooperation. We need to deepen our longstanding partnership,” Jaishankar said.

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He said India and Ghana faced similar development challenges and could pool their experience as partners in the Global South.

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