India, Gulf Cooperation Council sign joint statement on Free Trade Agreement

India and the six-nation bloc of Middle Eastern nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), signed a joint statement on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The statement was signed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Advertisement

Goyal said the Joint Statement, along with the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the FTA signed on February 5, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the relationship between India and the GCC member countries.

Advertisement

He said the partnership, deeply rooted in shared history and cultural linkages, would get further impetus from a broad-based and mutually beneficial FTA. Amid global uncertainties, Goyal noted, the launch of negotiations for a robust trading arrangement is both timely and strategic, as it seeks to harness mutual synergies and complementarities.

Albudaiwi emphasised that the FTA would serve as an important tool to further strengthen trade and investment ties between India and GCC countries by infusing predictability and certainty for businesses.

Advertisement

The agreement holds significant potential to unlock and expand trade with an important region, with which India has longstanding historical ties in trade and commerce.

The GCC is India’s largest trading partner bloc, with bilateral trade reaching USD 178.56 billion (exports: $56.87 billion, imports: $121.68 billion) in 2024-25, accounting for 15.42 per cent of India’s global trade.

In the last five years, India’s trade with the GCC has expanded steadily, registering an annual average growth rate of 15.3 per cent.

Key exports from India to the GCC include engineering goods, rice, textiles, machinery, gems and jewellry.

Key sectors of imports from the GCC primarily comprise crude oil, LNG, petrochemicals and precious metals such as gold.

Collectively, the GCC countries represent a market of 61.5 million people (2024) and USD 2.3 trillion in terms of GDP at current prices, ranking ninth globally in this category.

The GCC region is also a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for India, with cumulative investments exceeding USD 31.14 billion as on September 2025.

It is believed that India–GCC FTA is expected to unlock the full potential of trade between India and the GCC upon signing and would be a force multiplier for global good, while facilitating the expansion and diversification of exports and strengthening economic integration between the two sides.